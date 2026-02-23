Left Menu

French Art Sensation JR to Turn Paris’ Pont Neuf Into Immersive Cave

Renowned French artist JR plans to transform the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris into an immersive art installation called the Pont Neuf Cavern in June. The project pays homage to Christo and Jeanne-Claude and features a unique combination of sound and augmented reality in a cave-like setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:51 IST
French Art Sensation JR to Turn Paris’ Pont Neuf Into Immersive Cave
JR
  • Country:
  • France

JR, celebrated for his expansive public art projects, aims to captivate Parisians by transforming Pont Neuf into an immersive art piece. The installation promises a unique experience, merging aesthetics and digital technology to redefine the famous bridge.

A tribute to legendary artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, the project honors the art form while offering JR's personal, innovative twist. Visitors will enter a tunnel-like cave designed to alter their perception and experience of the cityscape.

Set to coincide with prominent cultural events in June, the Pont Neuf Cavern will feature sound by Thomas Bangalter and augmented reality, marking a pioneering venture in monumental public artwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global
2
Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

 India
3
Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026