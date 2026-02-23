French Art Sensation JR to Turn Paris’ Pont Neuf Into Immersive Cave

JR, celebrated for his expansive public art projects, aims to captivate Parisians by transforming Pont Neuf into an immersive art piece. The installation promises a unique experience, merging aesthetics and digital technology to redefine the famous bridge.

A tribute to legendary artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, the project honors the art form while offering JR's personal, innovative twist. Visitors will enter a tunnel-like cave designed to alter their perception and experience of the cityscape.

Set to coincide with prominent cultural events in June, the Pont Neuf Cavern will feature sound by Thomas Bangalter and augmented reality, marking a pioneering venture in monumental public artwork.

