Diplomatic Tensions Erupt Over French Activist's Murder

The U.S. State Department is closely monitoring the murder of a French far-right activist, killed by alleged hard-left militants, an event that it suggests might be considered terrorism. This development could heighten diplomatic tensions between Paris and Washington.

Spearheading the U.S. response, Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic principles in a post on X, noting that political violence is treated harshly. The murder of Quentin Deranque has sparked outrage in the U.S., while France's Foreign Ministry has yet to comment.

This incident has significant political implications in France, threatening the France Unbowed party while bolstering the far-right National Rally ahead of the presidential elections. Additionally, it has fueled a diplomatic rift between the leaders of France and Italy.

