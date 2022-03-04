India vs SL 1st Test: Tea Scoreboard

Left Menu

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:21 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.

India: Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33 Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29 Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58 Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45 Rishabh Pant not out 12 Shreyas Iyer not out 14 Extras: (NB-8) 8 Total: (For 4 wickets in 53 Overs) Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 11-1-40-0, Vishwa Fernando 11-1-50-1, Lahiru Kumara 9-1-42-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 20-1-62-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-5-0.

