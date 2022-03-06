Left Menu

Kerala reports 1,836 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 1,836 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-03-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 08:05 IST
Kerala reports 1,836 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 1,836 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Kerala Health Department bulletin, the state has 15,825 active cases and 199 patients are hospitalized.

The bulletin said that 2,988 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Four people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours and 83 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the central government.

37 deaths were not added to the death list due to lack of documents, the bulletin added. With this death, the toll has reached 66,136. The state tested 30, 504 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

