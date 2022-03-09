Left Menu

Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal

As many as two persons have been killed and one suffered injuries as they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing of Kangra district on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:30 IST
Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as two persons have been killed and one suffered injuries as they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing of Kangra district on Tuesday evening. "Two persons have been killed and one has been seriously injured after they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing of Kangra district on Tuesday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Nipun Jindal told ANI.

"The police has registered an FIR and investigation is on. The district administration has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh financial help to each family of the deceased," Jindal said. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022