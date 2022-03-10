Left Menu

U.S. weighs sanctions on Russian nuclear power supplier Rosatom -Bloomberg

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden's ban on American imports of Russian oil and other energy products does not include a ban on imports of uranium for nuclear power plants.

The United States was weighing sanctions on Russian nuclear power supplier Rosatom, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has been made and the White House is consulting with the nuclear power industry about the potential impact of imposing sanctions on Russia's state-owned atomic energy company, which is a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the world, the report added. It is unclear what the sanctions would mean for U.S. nuclear plants and importers of fuel, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/367KpKk.

Russia's uranium production is controlled by Rosatom, which was formed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2007. The company is an important source of revenue for Moscow. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden's ban on American imports of Russian oil and other energy products does not include a ban on imports of uranium for nuclear power plants.

