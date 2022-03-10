Left Menu

G7 discussed need for energy diversity including nuclear, Japan says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:31 IST
G7 discussed need for energy diversity including nuclear, Japan says
Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said he and other Group of Seven (G7) ministerS discussed the need to invest in diversifying energy sources, including nuclear power, during a meeting on Thursday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"Several countries expressed the need to quickly reduce reliance on Russian energy," Hagiuda told reporters after the call. The G7 industrialiSed nations, he added, will restate the effectiveness of nuclear energy, he added.

