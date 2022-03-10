Left Menu

431 farmers committed suicide in Chhattisgarh in last three years: Govt

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:07 IST
431 farmers committed suicide in Chhattisgarh in last three years: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday informed the state legislative assembly that 431 farmers have committed suicide in the last three years in the state.

In a written reply to a question asked by senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, ''As many as 431 farmers have committed suicide between April 1, 2019 and January 31, 2022 in the state.'' Of the total number of these suicide cases, three farmers took the extreme step due to agriculture-related reason, it said.

In the reply, the minister further said, 166 farmers committed suicide in the financial year 2019-2020, while 186 in the next fiscal. In the ongoing financial year, 79 farmers ended their lives till January 31.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a government agency responsible for collecting and analysing crime data, Chhattisgarh ranked at the 6th position in the country in terms of farmers' suicides in 2019 and 2020, while figures of 2021 are yet to be published by the agency, the reply said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022