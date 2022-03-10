Left Menu

EU suggests relaxing rules to help its sanctions-hit companies

The European Commission on Thursday suggested temporarily relaxing the bloc's state aid rules so member countries could help companies facing liquidity problems due to sanctions on Russia. The EU executive said such support could take the form of guarantees and subsidised loans, and asked member states for feedback on the idea.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:44 IST
EU suggests relaxing rules to help its sanctions-hit companies
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

The European Commission on Thursday suggested temporarily relaxing the bloc's state aid rules so member countries could help companies facing liquidity problems due to sanctions on Russia.

The EU executive said such support could take the form of guarantees and subsidised loans, and asked member states for feedback on the idea. The move comes amid signs that the Ukraine conflict could cut the bloc's economic growth this year. The proposal could also make it easier for governments to offer grants to partially compensate intensive energy users facing high gas and electricity prices.

"We are ready to use the full flexibility of our state aid toolbox to enable member states to support companies and sectors severely impacted," the Commission's competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, said in a statement. EU countries were asked to comment on how much aid should be allowed, how to define energy-intensive users and whether aid to them should have environmental conditions.

The Commission also asked if agriculture would require other measures. It did not say how long any relaxation of the rules would last. The looser rules would be similar to those adopted for businesses hit by the pandemic two years ago. Then, governments pumped billions of euros into companies ranging from airlines to restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022