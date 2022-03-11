Left Menu

White House: gasoline, energy price hike will be temporary

We also believe it will be temporary and not long-lasting," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters. "There is also no question that inflation may be higher for the next few months than it would have been without ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 00:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The White House said on Thursday it expected the increase in gasoline and energy prices fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine to be temporary.

"We do anticipate that gas prices and energy prices will go up. That is something that the president has conveyed very clearly to the American public. We also believe it will be temporary and not long-lasting," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"There is also no question that inflation may be higher for the next few months than it would have been without ... President Putin and Russia's further invasion into Ukraine, particularly due to higher energy prices," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

