Exhausted Chernobyl staff stop safety-related repairs, Ukraine tells IAEA
Staff operating radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl have stopped carrying out safety-related repairs as they are exhausted since they have not been relieved since Russia seized the site last month, Ukraine has told the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
"The Ukrainian regulator informed the IAEA that staff at (Chernobyl) were no longer carrying out repair and maintenance of safety-related equipment, in part due to their physical and psychological fatigue after working non-stop for nearly three weeks," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-20-iaea-director-general-statement-on-situation-in-ukraine on Sunday without elaborating on the work.
