Arunachal Assembly passes budget

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented the Rs 644.81 crore deficit budget on Monday, without proposing any new tax.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PemaKhanduBJP)
The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented the Rs 644.81 crore deficit budget on Monday, without proposing any new tax. Taking part in the discussion Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the state government tried to focus on many sectors in the budget.

"In the last few years, we are trying to improve the rural economy, the very essence of development, by investing in two atma nirbhar schemes in agriculture and horticulture sectors besides, providing financial support to women self-help groups,'' he said.

This year such schemes were introduced in plantation, animal husbandry and fisheries, with Rs 310 crore as front-end subsidy, which will generate a huge consequential investment of Rs 650 crore in these sectors, Khandu added. Stating that the tourism sector could be a money-spinner in the state, Mein, who also holds the finance and planning portfolios, said that footfalls of domestic and international tourists in the state increased significantly with the state offering huge adventure, religious and culture tourism scope.

"If there will be no impact on the economy of the country due to the ongoing Ukraine War, the next budget will be more attractive with various developmental initiatives and the happiness index will improve," Mein said.

Later, the Assembly passed the budget through voice vote before Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona adjourned the House sine die.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

