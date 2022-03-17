Japan PM Kishida: discussed possible oil output increase with Saudi Arabia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he discussed a possible increase in crude oil output with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Kishida told reporters after his telephone call with the Crown Prince that he also delivered his high expectations for Saudi Arabia's leadership to stabilise the crude oil market, and agreed to cooperate on the Ukraine crisis.

