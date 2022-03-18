PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- P&O Ferries sacks 800 sailors and halts crossings for days https://on.ft.com/3ieKwqr - North Sea energy groups pay bumper dividends as prices soar https://on.ft.com/36sZSVv

- AstraZeneca prepared to ditch effort to secure US approval for COVID vaccine https://on.ft.com/3Is60Lm - Bank of England raises interest rates again to curb inflation https://on.ft.com/3Jobo34

Overview - In a video message played to crew, P&O Ferries said it would replace the dismissed workers with cheaper agency staff.

- Neptune Energy has paid $1 billion in dividends to its owners and Harbour Energy , the biggest oil and gas producer in the North Sea, also confirmed a $200 million payout to shareholders. - AstraZeneca 's head of research and development has said the drugmaker would consider not submitting its COVID-19 vaccine for approval in the U.S. and would instead focus its attention on selling the vaccine in other countries, though it will continue to talk to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration'

- The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent on Thursday, underlining its resolve to fight soaring inflation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

