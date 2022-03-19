Left Menu

VHP condemns Dhaka temple attack, calls for safety of Hindus

Condemning the attack on an ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called upon Bangladesh to take measures to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 09:47 IST
ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalized in Bangladesh's Dhaka (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the attack on an ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called upon Bangladesh to take measures to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the country. The VHP has also urged the Government of India to take cognisance of the incident in Dhaka.

"The attack on the ISKCON temple in Dhaka on the eve of Holi is very worrying, condemnable and exposes the human rights and islamophobia. The Government of Bangladesh should ensure the safety of Hindus and give harsh punishment to the attackers and the Government of India also come forward for this," the VHP tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). A mob of over 200 led by Islamist Haji Shafiullah vandalised the ISKCON temple in the Wari area of Dhaka on March 17, took away idols and injured several devotees, a temple official said on Friday.

The ISKCON is affiliated with Radhakanta Jeev temple. According to sources, the High Commission of India is in touch with Bangladeshi authorities following the incident.

The pre-Holi temple attack took place after a series of attacks on religious places of the minority community in Bangladesh last October. An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city was vandalised in October last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

