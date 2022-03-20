Left Menu

Gazprom says it continues Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 12:33 IST
Gazprom says it continues Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday it continues to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said the requests stood at 106.6 million cubic metres for March 20.

