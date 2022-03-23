Left Menu

Cochin Airport to facilitate 1190 flights per week starting from Sunday

India's third busiest airport, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will facilitate 1190 flights every week from Sunday as India will resume commercial international flights from March 27 after a gap of two years.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-03-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 06:16 IST
Runway visuals from Cochin International Airport . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's third busiest airport, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will facilitate 1190 flights every week from Sunday as India will resume commercial international flights from March 27 after a gap of two years. The airport was facilitating 848 flights during the ongoing winter schedule. The Summer schedule released by the airport starting from Sunday will be operational till October 29.

CIAL's summer schedule will see 20 airlines operating to destinations abroad among which 16 are International carriers operating 261 weekly departures. "Air India Express, Air Asia Berhad, Ethihad, Emirates, Oman Air, Qatar Air, Saudi Arabian, Kuwait air, Thai Air Asia, Srilankan, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Singapore Airlines, Spice jet and Indigo are among some of the major flights which frequently operate from Cochin Airport.

There will be 44 weekly departures to Dubai alone. Whereas Abu Dhabi comes second with 42 operations from Kochi. Air India will continue their three weekly operations to London and Thai Air Asia will resume its operations from Kochi in June, with 4 weekly direct flights to Bangkok.

CIAL schedules 668 domestic operations for the summer season offering connectivity with 13 cities in the country which includes 63 weekly flights to Delhi, 55 to Mumbai, 39 to Hyderabad, 49 to Chennai, 79 to Bangalore and 7 to Kolkata. "The zealous effort taken by the company to smoothen the traffic during the pandemic period would have instilled a sense of safety in International Airlines and which has been reflected in the summer schedule," said S Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL. (ANI)

