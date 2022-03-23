USAID launches program to support water, sanitation and hygiene services in Mozambique

The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), launched a new five-year program to support water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services in Mozambique. In partnership with the Government of Mozambique, the private sector, and civil society associations the project will strengthen WASH sector governance, expand availability of water and sanitation services, and support the adoption of key hygiene behaviors in underserved communities of Zambezia, Nampula, and Cabo Delgado Provinces. Known as USAID Transform WASH, this five-year project will also focus on women's leadership roles in the WASH sector.

Only 20 percent of people in Mozambique's smaller towns are estimated to have access to water services. To address this, the Transform WASH program will provide national and local level government agencies with technical support to improve WASH policy and implementation and increase access. This support includes training in tariff collection, data management, and policies to encourage private sector financing and management. By strengthening the ability of both the government and private sector to build and maintain sustainable WASH services, the program helps ensure more Mozambicans have access to quality water systems. It also promotes healthy hygiene practices through community and civic outreach. Transform WASH will also coordinate with other USAID WASH programs that focus on building and renovating WASH infrastructure. The $18.6 million program is part of the U.S. Government's global Water for the World Priority Initiative and is implemented by Tetra Tech.

USAID Mission Director Helen Pataki said, "Access to water plays a critical role in improving health, reducing inequality and strengthening the resilience of communities. The U.S. government is committed to supporting Mozambique in its efforts to improve water and sanitation services for all its citizens."

Support for improved water, sanitation and hygiene services is a critical component of the broader U.S. Government assistance in Mozambique. Improvements in this sector contribute to better health and create an environment for diverse economic growth. In close collaboration with the Government of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $500 million in annual assistance to help Mozambicans build a healthier, more democratic, more secure, more prosperous county for all.

(With Inputs from APO)