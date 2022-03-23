Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya assures to take steps to support Single Super Phosphate industry

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with the delegation of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Industry today to discuss the various issues related to SSP Industry.

The Industry has been forthcoming in the current year wherein the sale of SSP increased by 18 per cent in order to meet the domestic requirements of phosphatic fertilizers especially in Rabi Season 2021-22.

The prime focus of the discussion has been to enhance the SSP production in India to meet the field requirement as a step towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Detailed discussion to address the issues related to raw materials, support of transportation cost to industry, quality enhancement etc. were done. The Minister assured to take necessary steps to support the SSP industry in their endeavours.

The discussion and the way forward finalised in the meeting is going to go a long way in making India self-sufficient in Phosphatic fertilizers with enhanced production of SSP which is a suitable substitute of DAP.

(With Inputs from PIB)