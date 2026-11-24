Mexico notched yet another victory in its intensifying anti-cartel war after elite soldiers nabbed one of the country's most wanted suspected narcos, Fausto Isidro ​Meza Flores, known as Chapo Isidro, with intelligence help from Washington. Chapo Isidro was considered one of the ​leaders of the Beltrán Leyva Organization, a former ally of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel ‌that ​later became one of its top rivals.

His capture is the latest in a string of arrests of high-profile suspected drug traffickers as Mexico — under intense pressure from US President Donald Trump — has decisively returned to the so-called Kingpin Strategy. This approach was pioneered by US anti-drug officials working with the Colombian military to combat the Medellin and Cali cartels in the ‌1990s. The idea is to capture or kill the top leadership of powerful cartels in efforts to break them into smaller and weaker groups.

But history has shown that this strategy can have unintended consequences. Power vacuums can spark bloody turf wars. And new groups spur new alliances that keep crime groups powerful enough to defy US and Mexican law enforcement. The focus of the US and Mexico’s renewed Kingpin Strategy has been the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico’s two largest criminal groups. But the task is ‌not easy. Here’s how the killing and capture of some of Mexico’s most high-profile narcos have realigned power within the Sinaloa Cartel over the last two decades — and how innocent civilians have gotten caught in the crossfire.

THE BROTHER In 2008, Mexican ‌forces arrested Alfredo Beltrán Leyva in Sinaloa. At the time, he and his brothers were a key part of the Sinaloa Cartel’s drug trafficking and money laundering operations. But the arrest sparked suspicions that Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Joaquin Guzman Loera, better known as El Chapo, had betrayed Beltrán Leyva — kicking off a brutal rivalry between Alfredo’s brothers and El Chapo.

At the time, Chapo Isidro sided with the Beltrán Leyva brothers, whose group came to be known as the Beltran Leyva Organization (BLO). The bitter war between Sinaloa and BLO provoked carnage across northern Mexico. In search of new allies, BLO partnered with the Juarez ⁠Cartel and Los ​Zetas against Sinaloa. The epicenter of the ensuing battle was Ciudad ⁠Juarez, which became one of the most dangerous cities in the world.

THE KING OF CRYSTAL In 2010, Mexican soldiers shot dead Ignacio Coronel Villarreal in Jalisco (Mexican authorities said Coronel opened fire first). Known as Nacho Coronel or the "King of Crystal", he ruled over the Sinaloa Cartel’s methamphetamine production in western Mexico ⁠in alliance with the Milenio Cartel, according to US authorities.

His death opened a chasm in Mexico’s criminal world that still reverberates today: some of Nacho Coronel’s top lieutenants broke off and formed a new crime group. One of them was Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," ​who went on to form the hyperviolent mega cartel Jalisco New Generation, known as CJNG. Mexican forces killed El Mencho in an operation in February. But his group continues to terrorize civilians across Mexico. THE KINGPIN OF ALL KINGPINS

In ⁠2016, Mexican soldiers recaptured El Chapo in Sinaloa — six months after he escaped from a maximum-security federal prison through an underground tunnel. He was a principal leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, authorities said, overseeing a multinational trafficking network that smuggled hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana into the United States. His ⁠recapture ​and 2017 extradition to the US created a leadership vacuum within the cartel. After an internal dispute, El Chapo’s sons, known as "Los Chapitos," seized power.

Unlike their father, who had presided over a drug trafficking empire dedicated to the traditional drugs at the time, they pioneered the Mexican production of an emerging new product: fentanyl. US law enforcement says their group oversaw the industrial manufacture and trafficking of the synthetic opioid, which killed tens of thousands of people a year. THE BETRAYAL

In July ⁠2024, US federal agents arrested Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada after he landed at a US airstrip near El Paso, Texas, on a private plane. Also on board: Joaquín Guzmán López, one of El Chapo’s sons, who according ⁠to US authorities and Zambada’s lawyer had lured the Sinaloa Cartel’s aging ⁠patriarch to a meeting under false pretenses and then forcibly flew him across the border to surrender him to US authorities. The alleged betrayal shattered the decades-long alliance between the Guzmán and Zambada families, plunging Sinaloa into a bloody turf war between "Los Chapitos" and Zambada’s loyalists, known as "Los Mayos."

Before his arrest on Friday, Chapo Isidro had reportedly aligned with the Los Mayos ‌faction. Security analysts say his removal could further ‌destabilize the ongoing conflict, which has already left hundreds dead or missing and paralyzed daily life across parts of Sinaloa.