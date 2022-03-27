Left Menu

Zurich Insurance removes Z symbol after letter used to show support for Ukraine war

The company said it was removing the logo - a white Z on a blue background - because it did not want to be misinterpreted as supporting Russia in the conflict. "We are temporarily removing the use of the letter 'Z' from social channels where it appears in isolation and could be misinterpreted," the company told Reuters in a statement.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 27-03-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 02:36 IST
Zurich Insurance has removed its Z logo from social media after the letter became a symbol of support in Russia for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The company said it was removing the logo - a white Z on a blue background - because it did not want to be misinterpreted as supporting Russia in the conflict.

"We are temporarily removing the use of the letter 'Z' from social channels where it appears in isolation and could be misinterpreted," the company told Reuters in a statement. "We're monitoring the situation closely and will take further actions if and when required," the company said, following a report by The Telegraph newspaper in England.

The letter Z has been used as a marking on Russian military vehicles taking part in the conflict and has been adopted by Russians supporting the war, with it being prominent on flags and at pro-Kremlin rallies. Moscow has described its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Zurich Insurance said earlier this month that it was no longer taking on new domestic customers in Russia and will not renew existing local business.

