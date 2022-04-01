Three members of family found brutally murdered in Chattisgarh's Raigad

In a sensational triple-murder case, three persons of a family were allegedly found brutally murdered in the tribal area of Raigad district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. According to the police, the victims were attacked with sharp weapons and were crushed to death with stones.

" Bodies of three persons of a family were found in Dhawaidand village under Kapu PS limits in Raigarh yesterday. Prima facie it appears that three persons were killed using stones or similar objects; further investigation is underway, said police." said police. The deceased had been identified as Duhti Bai (60), Amrutlal (30) and Amrita Bai (15). According to the police, the deceased trio were related to each other as a mother, son and grand-daughter.

The police suspected that someone has carried out this massacre due to enmity with the family who came to live in the forest from the last month. The police stated that the family was living in the tribal area for the collection of Mahua and other forest produce. Raigad Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena reached the spot as soon as the information about the triple murder was received.

With the help of a forensic team and dog squad, the police are investigating all aspects of the gruesome incident. After the incident, SP Abhishek Meena has given instructions to investigate the boundaries of the district's border. A team has also been constituted to arrest the accused.

The police of Kapu police station has sent the dead bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)