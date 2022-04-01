Left Menu

Karnataka: Amit Shah attends 115th Jayanthi, Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swami in Tumkur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Friday attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math in Tumkur city.

ANI | Tumkur (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-04-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 11:19 IST
Karnataka: Amit Shah attends 115th Jayanthi, Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swami in Tumkur
Home Minister Amit Shah attends 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji in Tumkur city. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Friday attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math in Tumkur city. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion.

Shah embarked on his visit to Karnataka which is scheduled to go to the polls next year on Thursday late at night and was received by Chief Minister Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and other leaders of the state. After attending this program, the Home Minister will also attend other programmes in the state including the Foundation stone laying of the 200-bedded hospital in Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli at around 2.20 pm, according to the Home Ministry.

Shah will also attend Karnataka State Cooperative Conference at around 4 pm in Bengaluru Palace. Also slated later in the day is a meeting with a BJP core group of the state. The meeting assumes a lot of significance given the fact that there have been several rounds of speculations that there could be a change of leadership in the state including the Chief Minister as well as the party president.

Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the core group meeting along with BJP general secretary Arun Singh who is in charge of Karnataka. Top sources in the BJP, while speaking to ANI, rubbished any possibility of a change of leadership in the state.

"There is no question of change of leadership in the state... The president (Nalin Kateel) has been given a term and he will definitely complete that," said the sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022