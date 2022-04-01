Left Menu

Ukraine says some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:31 IST
Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Some Russian troops were still in the "exclusion zone" around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station on Friday morning, the head of the Ukrainian agency in charge of the zone said. Yevhen Kramarenko confirmed on national television that the Russian forces that occupied the power station after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 had left the plant itself but said some troops had been seen in the exclusion zone outside the territory of the decommissioned power station.

The exclusion zone was established around the plant soon after a reactor there exploded in the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

