Russia won't turn off gas supplies to Europe from Friday, Kremlin says

Russia will not turn off gas supplies to Europe from Friday as payments on deliveries due after April 1 come in the second half of this month and May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He told a conference call that President Vladimir Putin's order to switch end-payment currency for gas supplies to roubles was irreversible and that the rouble was the most preferable and secure currency for Russia now.

