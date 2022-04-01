Russia won't turn off gas supplies to Europe from Friday, Kremlin says
Russia will not turn off gas supplies to Europe from Friday as payments on deliveries due after April 1 come in the second half of this month and May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
He told a conference call that President Vladimir Putin's order to switch end-payment currency for gas supplies to roubles was irreversible and that the rouble was the most preferable and secure currency for Russia now.
