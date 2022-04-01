IREDA sanctions Rs. 268 Cr loan to BluSmart Mobility to buy 3000 electric cars

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in Delhi-NCR region, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), the largest lender of the Renewable Energy sector in India, sanctioned a loan of Rs. 267.67 crores to BluSmart Mobility for the purchase of 3,000 all-electric cars.

BluSmart Mobility will use the fresh capital to purchase 3,000 all-electric cars, leading to an expansion of its EV fleet. From the sanctioned loan of Rs. 267.67 crores, the first tranche of Rs. 35.70 has been disbursed by IREDA to the company.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA said, "We at IREDA believe that electric mobility has huge growth potential in India. BluSmart has been providing its services in the national capital region of India, and we support their team behind this good work. This is our first major investment in this space and towards making India a cleaner and greener country. IREDA is looking forward to financing more EV projects to speed-up the progress of moving transportation to clean sources in the country. This is part of the company's endeavour to help reduce emissions in the National Capital Region."

(With Inputs from PIB)