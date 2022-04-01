Left Menu

IREDA sanctions Rs. 268 Cr loan to BluSmart Mobility to buy 3000 electric cars

BluSmart Mobility will use the fresh capital to purchase 3,000 all-electric cars, leading to an expansion of its EV fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:35 IST
IREDA sanctions Rs. 268 Cr loan to BluSmart Mobility to buy 3000 electric cars
From the sanctioned loan of Rs. 267.67 crores, the first tranche of Rs. 35.70 has been disbursed by IREDA to the company. Image Credit: ireda.in
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in Delhi-NCR region, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), the largest lender of the Renewable Energy sector in India, sanctioned a loan of Rs. 267.67 crores to BluSmart Mobility for the purchase of 3,000 all-electric cars.

BluSmart Mobility will use the fresh capital to purchase 3,000 all-electric cars, leading to an expansion of its EV fleet. From the sanctioned loan of Rs. 267.67 crores, the first tranche of Rs. 35.70 has been disbursed by IREDA to the company.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA said, "We at IREDA believe that electric mobility has huge growth potential in India. BluSmart has been providing its services in the national capital region of India, and we support their team behind this good work. This is our first major investment in this space and towards making India a cleaner and greener country. IREDA is looking forward to financing more EV projects to speed-up the progress of moving transportation to clean sources in the country. This is part of the company's endeavour to help reduce emissions in the National Capital Region."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022