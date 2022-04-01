Left Menu

Inflation is the 'rhino in the room' for the world, Deutsche Bank says

Rising prices for energy, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions exacerbated by sanctions on Russia have triggered an inflationary wave that may be difficult to stop, Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's chief investment officer said. "Consumer price inflation in the U.S. breached the 7% threshold and the Eurozone has seen levels of 5%," Global CIO Christian Nolting said in a research note.

Updated: 01-04-2022 17:10 IST
Rising prices for energy, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions exacerbated by sanctions on Russia have triggered an inflationary wave that may be difficult to stop, Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's chief investment officer said.

"Consumer price inflation in the U.S. breached the 7% threshold and the Eurozone has seen levels of 5%," Global CIO Christian Nolting said in a research note. "The rhino in the room has been unleashed and may now prove difficult to stop."

"Sanctions as well as businesses halting their operations in Russia are exacerbating supply chain problems," he said. "Furthermore, shortages in platinum, palladium or even neon are hampering the manufacturing of intermediate products."

