Around a dozen illegal farmhouses demolished in Noida

Around a dozen farmhouses that came up illegally along Yamuna floodplains here were demolished by the Noida Authority on Friday, officials said.Some 10 to 12 farmhouses spread in an area of around 25,000 sq metres were demolished today.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:30 IST
“Some 10 to 12 farmhouses spread in an area of around 25,000 sq metres were demolished today. These farmhouses in Sector 134 and Sector 135 lie in the floodplains of the Yamuna and were built illegally,” Noida Authority's officer on special duty Prasun Dwivedi said.

He said the exact cost of the demolished structures was yet to be ascertained but estimated them to be “in crores”.

The officer said some of the farmhouses were old while some were built recently. “The Noida Authority had carried out a similar anti-encroachment campaign last week. Today's action was part of the same drive and such action against illegal activities would continue in the future also,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

