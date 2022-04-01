Worrying about completing studies, Ukraine returnees appeal for pursuing medicine in India

A group of seven students, who were rescued from Ukraine, reached Delhi on Friday from Jammu to meet Union Minister Jitendra Singh to appeal for the Centre's intervention in helping them complete their MBBS degree in India. Union Minister Jitender Singh after meeting the students told media persons that the students have expressed concerns over completing their course and assured them of support from the government.

"They (Ukraine returnees) expressed their concern over their future as their studies are suffering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always there for them. The government of India is concerned about their future like everyone. They will get the help," he said. Noting that he has a personal connect with these students, Singh said, "During the rescue operation when they were brought back to India, I received them. Later, we made arrangements for their accommodations at Jammu house and was in continuous touch till the time they reached their houses. So they came to meet me."

Neha Kaith, a student pursuing medicine from Kharkiv after meeting the Union Minister told ANI, that they are taking online classes but they don't suffice as practical knowledge is of immense importance. Expressing gratitude to the government for 'Operation Ganga', Neha said, "We are taking online classes but in medicine, we also need practical exposure. Thus we appeal to the government to accommodate us in medicine courses in India."

Her father, Baba Kaith said, "Future of our kids is in the hand of the Government of India. We belong to a middle-class family. We sent our kids out of the country to study and now the situation is adverse. We request the government to help our children." Another rescued student from Ukraine, Aryan Dubey, a fourth-year MBBS student demanded to complete physical training in India.

"We are getting online classes from our university back in Ukraine but in medicine, practical exposure is more important. I want to complete my medicine here and serve here only," he said. (ANI)

