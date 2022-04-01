Left Menu

KEF Holdings launches first integrated clinical wellness resort brand in Kerala

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:12 IST
  Country:
  • India

KEF Holdings has launched the first integrated clinical wellness resort brand in Kerala with an investment of Rs 800 crore.

The brand, named ‘Tulah’, is built on a state-of-the-art integrated complex in Kozhikode in an area covering 30-acres land using sustainable technology with a positive impact on the community, the KEF Holdings said.

''The facility rests with the primary purpose of encouraging guests to develop healthy habits and transform their lifestyle with a comprehensive healthcare program that includes clinical wellness, spa services, physical fitness activities, wellness education and healthy cuisine,'' the Group said in a release.

It said the project envisions creating a sustainable and eco-friendly ecosystem that features solar power parks, tree plantations, high-tech organic farming, organic grown food, water technology, composting and radiant cooling instead of air-conditioning.

The Group expects to offer direct employment to 400 people.

''The walls and floor of the building are constructed by passing cooling and ventilation pipes through 3D panels. The resort will be fully powered by solar energy and water conservation through aquaponics, hydroponics and water harvesting. The aim is to become self-sufficient,'' the release said.

The infrastructure and design of the space has been conceptualised by a world-renowned team of international architects and designers, which includes KEF Designs, KKD, LAMI and SquareM.

The wellness centre offers clinical wellness, spa services, physical fitness activities, wellness education, healthy cuisine and special programmes.

''With medical supervision designed to support the processes of renewal and restoration, the experience looks at traditional diagnostics and therapy according to modern and complementary medicine,'' the Group said.

The resort is strategically located at Chelembra, near Kozhikode Airport, and will have 130 rooms of which 50 rooms will commence operations in its first phase by March 2023.

The resort also offers features a 44,000-square-foot swimming pool and a Michelin Star restaurant with a farm-to-table concept linked with the organic farms in the property.

''The organic farm has been developed along with the resort with an aim to mobilise farmers from different parts of the state to adopt community farming methods. The vegetables currently being produced are supplied to retailers and wholesalers in Kozhikode,'' it said.

The resort brand was launched by Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyaz in Kozhikode last Sunday. The ‘Tulah’ brand was launched together by the minister, KEF Holdings Chairman Faisal Kottikollon and KEF Holdings Vice Chairperson Shabana Faizal uniquely by playing bamboo gong.

