Fire breaks out in Gurugram's slum area

A fire has broken out on Friday near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:16 IST
Visual of fire near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire has broken out on Friday near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram. Fire tenders were sent immediately to the spot.

Dumped scrap and garbage caught fire along with a few shanties. Devendra Kumar, a Fire Officer who was present at the site of the incident has informed ANI that no casualties have been reported till now.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

