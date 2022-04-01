Fire breaks out in Gurugram's slum area

A fire has broken out on Friday near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram. Fire tenders were sent immediately to the spot.

Dumped scrap and garbage caught fire along with a few shanties. Devendra Kumar, a Fire Officer who was present at the site of the incident has informed ANI that no casualties have been reported till now.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)