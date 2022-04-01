SKM refuses to nominate members for Centre's MSP committee, seeks clarifications

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday said it will not name its members for a committee to be set up by the Centre over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), unless its mandate is known.

The SKM, an umbrella organisation of farmers' unions, on March 21 had held a nationwide protest against Centre for its alleged failure to come good on its promises, including one on the formation of the committee on MSP.

''SKM declines to name its nominees for the committee unless its mandate and terms of reference are known,'' said a statement issued by SKM leaders.

''Unless we are fully aware of the nature and agenda of this committee, it would not be worthwhile to participate in any such committee,'' it said.

It said that SKM coordination committee member Yudhvir Singh had received a call from the agriculture secretary on March 22, inviting 2-3 names from the outfit for the committee.

However, the outfit said, the verbal communication failed to clarify crucial details about the committee such as its constituent members and its mandate.

In an e-mail to the agriculture secretary on March 24, the SKM had sought information about the committee's terms of reference, names of organisations and individuals who will be part of it, the name of the committee's chairman, and whether its recommendations will be binding on the government.

The SKM, which represents 40 farm unions, had spearheaded a year-long agitation against three farm laws which ended on December 9 last year.

The stir was suspended after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its other demands, including MSP and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)