Left Menu

SKM refuses to nominate members for Centre's MSP committee, seeks clarifications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:46 IST
SKM refuses to nominate members for Centre's MSP committee, seeks clarifications
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kisanektamorcha)
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday said it will not name its members for a committee to be set up by the Centre over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), unless its mandate is known.

The SKM, an umbrella organisation of farmers' unions, on March 21 had held a nationwide protest against Centre for its alleged failure to come good on its promises, including one on the formation of the committee on MSP.

''SKM declines to name its nominees for the committee unless its mandate and terms of reference are known,'' said a statement issued by SKM leaders.

''Unless we are fully aware of the nature and agenda of this committee, it would not be worthwhile to participate in any such committee,'' it said.

It said that SKM coordination committee member Yudhvir Singh had received a call from the agriculture secretary on March 22, inviting 2-3 names from the outfit for the committee.

However, the outfit said, the verbal communication failed to clarify crucial details about the committee such as its constituent members and its mandate.

In an e-mail to the agriculture secretary on March 24, the SKM had sought information about the committee's terms of reference, names of organisations and individuals who will be part of it, the name of the committee's chairman, and whether its recommendations will be binding on the government.

The SKM, which represents 40 farm unions, had spearheaded a year-long agitation against three farm laws which ended on December 9 last year.

The stir was suspended after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its other demands, including MSP and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022