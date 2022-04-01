Maha uncrushed sugarcane: Give Rs 1 lakh per acre as compensation, farm outfit demands

Farmers in Maharashtra must be given compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre for sugarcane that is left uncrushed due to excess production, a Shetkari Sanghatana leader said here on Friday.

The per acre production of sugarcane in the state was now 100 tonnes and the problem of excess production is being faced by farmers as policies of governments under Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray had ensured that new mills did not start in the last decade, said Shetkari Sanghatana working president Kalidas Apet.

The compensation should be given under the Disaster Management Act, he demanded.

