Left Menu

Maha uncrushed sugarcane: Give Rs 1 lakh per acre as compensation, farm outfit demands

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:49 IST
Maha uncrushed sugarcane: Give Rs 1 lakh per acre as compensation, farm outfit demands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Maharashtra must be given compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre for sugarcane that is left uncrushed due to excess production, a Shetkari Sanghatana leader said here on Friday.

The per acre production of sugarcane in the state was now 100 tonnes and the problem of excess production is being faced by farmers as policies of governments under Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray had ensured that new mills did not start in the last decade, said Shetkari Sanghatana working president Kalidas Apet.

The compensation should be given under the Disaster Management Act, he demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022