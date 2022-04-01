Left Menu

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:38 IST
Wheat procurement begins in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Procurement agencies on Friday started purchasing wheat from farmers in Haryana at the minimum support price fixed by the government.

In 410 mandis opened in the state for the purchase of wheat, the Food and Supplies Department, Hafed, Haryana Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India are procuring the crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,015 per quintal, an official statement said.

The MSP for gram has been fixed at Rs 5,230 per quintal and for barley at Rs 1,635 per quintal, it added.

Adequate preparations have been made for a comprehensive arrangement in the mandis for procurement of the crops, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

