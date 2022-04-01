UK and U.S. agree to work on ending Russian energy dependency -UK's Truss
Britain and the United States agreed to work on ending dependency on Russian energy, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday following a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"We agreed that pressure on Russia must continue and we will work to eliminate dependency on Russian energy," Truss said on Twitter.
