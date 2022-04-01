Left Menu

UK and U.S. agree to work on ending Russian energy dependency -UK's Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:09 IST
Britain and the United States agreed to work on ending dependency on Russian energy, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday following a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We agreed that pressure on Russia must continue and we will work to eliminate dependency on Russian energy," Truss said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

