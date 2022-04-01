Left Menu

Goa Chief Minister extends Gudi Padwa greetings

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his greetings and wishes to the people in the state, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa -Saunsar Padwo and wished the people peace, prosperity, progress and a blessed festival.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:31 IST
Goa Chief Minister extends Gudi Padwa greetings
Goa Chief Minister Pramod sawant( File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his greetings and wishes to the people in the state, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa -Saunsar Padwo and wished the people peace, prosperity, progress and a blessed festival. In his message, the Chief Minister stated, "Gudi Padwa festival is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar. This festival is also known to be an indication of joy and prosperity to everyone."

The Chief Minister further said the festival reiterates commitment to unity in diversity. "Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is the auspicious festival that derives its name from two words- 'Gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'Padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon." "May Gudi Padwa become a new beginning of our dreams, hopes, and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success and best health to all of us," said Sawant.

The CM also urged the people of the State to celebrate Gudi Padwa with a lot more enthusiasm and fervour move towards new expectations and prosperity as he wished everyone happiness and prosperity.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022