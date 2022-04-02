Left Menu

Alternate fuel conclave, Pune begins to promote clean mobility

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the 'Alternate Fuel Conclave AFC)', which aims to promote clean mobility.

02-04-2022
Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Alternate Fuel Conclave in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the 'Alternate Fuel Conclave AFC)', which aims to promote clean mobility. Pune is hosting a conclave on alternate fuels, branded as Pune AFC, jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA). Thackeray attended the opening day of the conclave to kick-start the brainstorming among the stakeholders.

The conclave is being held from April 2 to 5 at the Sinchan Nagar Ground in Shivajinagar. The aim of the conclave is to provide a platform for dialogue between key stakeholders on clean mobility and attract potential investors in alternate fuel technology. Many companies are launching their new products on the opening day of the exhibition. The conclave will have an EV (electric vehicle) exhibition on opening day. There will be an electric vehicle rally on April 3. It will end with a summit on alternative fuels which will include discussions about solutions to finance India's EV transition on April 4 and 5, informed the organisers.

The leading automobile companies like Tata Motors, Mahindra Group, Volkswagen, among others are participating in the exhibition to showcase their two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, cargo vehicles and EV buses, along with cutting-edge research technology under EV, hydro and biofuels. Earlier Thackerey on Twitter stated that the conclave is the country's biggest EV exhibition on alternate fuels. (ANI)

