Goa: Villagers alerted about tiger presence near Bhagwan Mahavir sanctuary-national park

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Goa forest department has alerted people living in the vicinity of Bhagwan Mahavir Sanctuary and National Park in the southern part of the state about the presence of a tiger, an official said on Saturday.

An order on this ''tiger/carnivore movement'' in the sanctuary-national park, which borders Karnataka, was issued on Friday to local panchayats by Range Forest Officer (Wildlife-Molem) Dr Sidhesh Naik, he said.

''In this regard, you are kindly requested to make awareness on tiger movement within the villages of your panchayat, which are falling in the corridor areas of Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park,'' the order stated.

Villagers have been told not to allow their livestock to stray in the area nor go themselves to collect firewood etc, the official said.

