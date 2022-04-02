Left Menu

Red Cross tries to reach besieged Mariupol

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:43 IST
The International Committee of the Red Cross says a team of nine staffers is trying to get to the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol again after it had to abandon an earlier attempt when conditions on the ground made it impossible to proceed.

The humanitarian group said the team with three vehicles was on the way to help facilitate the safe passage of civilians on Saturday after a failed attempt Friday.

The group said in a statement late Friday it would try to accompany a convoy of civilians out from Mariupol to another city in Ukraine.

It said that, “our presence will put a humanitarian marker on this planned movement of people, giving the convoy additional protection and reminding all sides of the civilian, humanitarian nature of the operation.” Mariupol, which was surrounded by Russian forces a month ago, has been the scene of some of the war's worst attacks, including on a maternity hospital and a theater sheltering civilians. Around 100,000 people are believed to remain in the city, down from a prewar population of 430,000, and facing dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.

City officials said that some 2,000 made it out of Mariupol on Friday, some on buses and some in their own vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

