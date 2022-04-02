MP: Tribal man killed by tiger near Pench Reserve in Seoni
A 35-year-old tribal man was mauled to death by a tiger in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, a forest department official said.The incident took place in the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve when the man, identified as Shyam Singh Uike, had gone to collect mahua flowers, which is a local liquor ingredient, he said.His family informed us in the evening.
The incident took place in the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve when the man, identified as Shyam Singh Uike, had gone to collect 'mahua' flowers, which is a local liquor ingredient, he said.
''His family informed us in the evening. His body was found with several parts eaten by the tiger. His kin has been given compensation of Rs 20,000, while another amount of Rs 3.80 lakh will be given after completion of formalities,'' PTR assistant conservator of forests Ashish Pandey told PTI. He said plans are afoot to capture the tiger, adding that forest staff had warned people in that area for the past two days to not go near Karkoti village to collect mahua due to the presence of the tiger.
