Ruling TRS to protest against Centre over paddy procurement

Stepping up its attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over paddy and rice procurement issue, the ruling TRS in Telangana on Saturday announced protests beginning April 4.

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that the BJP created confusion among farmers on the procurement issue with the saffron party leaders in Delhi and Telangana making contradictory statements.

He said TRS would hold protests in all mandal headquarters on April 4 and take up road blockades on four National Highways in the state on April 6.

On April 7, agitations would be held at all district headquarters under the leadership of ministers and TRS MLAs.

He urged the farmers to hoist black flags on their houses on April 8 to register their protest against the BJP government at the Centre.

On April 11, TRS would stage a protest in Delhi with state ministers, TRS MLAs and other public representatives attending it.

While the TRS government demanded that the Centre procure entire marketable surplus of paddy during the rabi season, the central government had assured that excess stocks of raw rice would be procured from Telangana as per the quality specified by the FCI.

Meanwhile, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy slammed the TRS government for allegedly giving an undertaking to the Centre that the state government would not supply parboiled rice.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has landed the Telangana farmers in trouble by giving such an undertaking to Centre, he alleged.

He announced that the Congress would hold press conferences on April 3, followed by protests on April 4 and 6.

The party would hold demonstrations on April 7 against the TRS government increasing electricity tariff.

He also attacked the NDA government over the fuel price hike.

