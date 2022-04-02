Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM extends Ramzan greetings, appeals people to stay safe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM extends Ramzan greetings, appeals people to stay safe
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan on Saturday. While extending the greetings, he said that in the holy days of Ramzan, noble deeds like fasting, service to humanity, and devotion to God encourage the values of patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity.

In view of the infection, he also appealed to the people to stay safe during the celebrations. "Keeping the heritage and tradition intact in view of corona infection, people should take all precautions and do religious work during Ramzan " tweeted the UP CM's office.

He further said that the state of Uttar Pradesh has become an example of harmony, brotherhood and cultural unity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022