Chandigarh allows restaurants, bars, hotels to remain open till 3 am

Under the new excise policy in Chandigarh, restaurants, bars and hotels can remain open till 3 am.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:21 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the new excise policy in Chandigarh, restaurants, bars and hotels can remain open till 3 am. "The facility of 2-hour extension in closure timings (i.e. up to 3 AM) given to Restaurants / Bars / Hotels on payment of additional license fees," read the press release on Excise Policy of Chandigarh for the year 2021-22.

Governor Punjab and Administrator U.T., Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, after a detailed presentation by the Adviser to the Administrator, Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary (E&T), Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise and Taxation Commissioner and other Senior Officers of the Excise Department, has approved new Excise Policy for the year 2022-23. The policy aims at balancing the aspirations of the consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and the government.

According to the new excise policy, to curb spurious liquor, pilfer proof seals are made mandatory in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

