Women's WC final Scoreboard: Australia vs England

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 03-04-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 10:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final between Australia and England here on Sunday. Australia Women: Alyssa Healy st Jones b Shrubsole 170 Rachael Haynes c Beaumont b Ecclestone 68 Beth Mooney c Sciver b Shrubsole 62 Ashleigh Gardner run out (Cross/Shrubsole) 1 Meg Lanning c Beaumont b Shrubsole 10 Tahlia McGrath not out 8 Ellyse Perry not out 17 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-14) 20 Total: (For 5 wickets in 50 overs) 356 Fall of wickets: 1-160, 2-316, 3-318, 4-331, 5-331 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 10-0-69 -0, Anya Shrubsole 10-0-46-3, Nat Sciver 8-0-65-0, Charlie Dean 4-0 -34-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-0-71-1, Kate Cross 8-0-65-0.

