Ukraine Kremenchug refiner destroyed after attack-governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-04-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 13:31 IST
Ukraine's Kremenchug oil refinery has been completely destroyed after a Russian attack, Dmytro Lunin, governor of the Poltava region, said on television on Sunday. "The fire at the refinery has been extinguished but the facility has been completely destroyed and can no longer function," Lunin said.
Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday that sea and air missiles had destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storages in the Odesa region, Interfax reported.
