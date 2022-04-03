Left Menu

Two held with sea cucumbers in Rameswaram

Rameswaram Coastal Security Wing arrested two persons with banned sea cucumbers near Serangodai beach, said officials on Sunday.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:03 IST
Rameswaram Coastal Security wing arrests two for possessing banned sea cucumber (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rameswaram Coastal Security Wing arrested two persons with banned sea cucumbers near Serangodai beach, said officials on Sunday. The accused were booked for hunting and procuring the endangered species which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Sea cucumber is primarily smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka in fishing vessels from Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin districts. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

