Assam: Leopard creating terror in Golaghat district, caged

A wild leopard was caught and caged at Betioni Kakoti Gaon area, under Khumtai assembly constituency in Assam's Golaghat district on Sunday morning after it created fear amongst the residents of the area. With the help of locals, the staff of the forest department officials caged the leopard which had terrorized the area for the past several days.

A forest official said, "14 leopards have been caught from this area so far. Today, one leopard was caged by the forest department with the help of local villagers." "We suspect that a few more leopards are in the jungle area of Betioni Kakoti Gaon area. The leopards have killed many cattle, and goats of the area," the official added.

He further added, "After tranquillizing, we will forward the caged leopard to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari." (ANI)

