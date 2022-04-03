Algeria's Sonatrech says it has held talks with Eni on gas for Italy
Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:44 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
State-owned Algerian oil and gas company Sonatrach has been in discussion with energy group Eni over how to increase gas supply to Italy in the short and medium term, a Sonatrach statement said.
Sonatrach did not disclose details on volumes. Algeria is a leading supplier of gas to Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement