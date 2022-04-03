Left Menu

Leopard cub found in Meerut

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A leopard cub has been found in the Kithor area of the district, officials said on Sunday.

DFO Rajesh Kumar said a person cutting sugarcane crop in a village here spotted the cub around 8 am on Saturday.

Forest officials have taken the animal in its custody, Kumar said, adding that the cub is a female and around a month old.

Pugmarks of the mother have also been found near the area, the DFO said.

Teams have been formed to look for the leopard.

