Leopard cub found in Meerut

A leopard cub has been found in the Kithor area of the district, officials said on Sunday.

DFO Rajesh Kumar said a person cutting sugarcane crop in a village here spotted the cub around 8 am on Saturday.

Forest officials have taken the animal in its custody, Kumar said, adding that the cub is a female and around a month old.

Pugmarks of the mother have also been found near the area, the DFO said.

Teams have been formed to look for the leopard.

