Left Menu

LTT-Jaynagar express derailment: Passengers being taken to Nashik by bus

A bus has been arranged for the stranded passengers and they are being taken to Nashik, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway after Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed in the Bhusaval division on Sunday afternoon.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:04 IST
LTT-Jaynagar express derailment: Passengers being taken to Nashik by bus
Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bus has been arranged for the stranded passengers and they are being taken to Nashik, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway after Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed in the Bhusaval division on Sunday afternoon. Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO of CR said, "Some coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed. There have been no deaths and there have been minor injuries to a couple of people."

He further added that a helpline number has been issued and restoration work is on. Sutar further added that a relief train is at the site.

Due to the incident, seven trains have been cancelled; three have been diverted and two have been short terminated as per details from the Central Railway. A total of 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed near Nashik on Sunday afternoon around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022