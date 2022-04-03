LTT-Jaynagar express derailment: Passengers being taken to Nashik by bus

A bus has been arranged for the stranded passengers and they are being taken to Nashik, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway after Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed in the Bhusaval division on Sunday afternoon. Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO of CR said, "Some coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed. There have been no deaths and there have been minor injuries to a couple of people."

He further added that a helpline number has been issued and restoration work is on. Sutar further added that a relief train is at the site.

Due to the incident, seven trains have been cancelled; three have been diverted and two have been short terminated as per details from the Central Railway. A total of 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed near Nashik on Sunday afternoon around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division. (ANI)

